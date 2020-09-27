Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.54 Million

Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $157.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $155.08 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $207.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $637.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.50 million to $659.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $699.16 million, with estimates ranging from $684.31 million to $714.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

CMCO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. 52,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

