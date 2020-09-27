Analysts Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. El Pollo LoCo reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

LOCO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 282,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $554.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.53. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

