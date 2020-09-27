Analysts Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $462.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $462.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.90 million and the highest is $464.70 million. Entegris posted sales of $394.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,565 shares in the company, valued at $49,135,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after buying an additional 3,719,465 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Entegris by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after buying an additional 790,870 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,041,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 579,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Entegris by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after buying an additional 536,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

