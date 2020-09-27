Analysts Expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings. Kraton posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraton in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,094 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kraton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 203,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,129. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $511.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

