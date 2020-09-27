Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 165.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 353,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.