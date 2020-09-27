Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $1.68 EPS

Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.69. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MasTec by 39.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 484,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

