Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Semtech posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 436,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,210. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,925 shares of company stock worth $1,769,195 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

