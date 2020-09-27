Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $984.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post $984.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $970.88 million and the highest is $998.26 million. Shaw Communications posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 389,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,564. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.26%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

