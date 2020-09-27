Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce sales of $30.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.03 million to $31.49 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $39.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $125.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $129.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.09 million, with estimates ranging from $145.58 million to $162.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

SLRC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 156,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $666.44 million, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

