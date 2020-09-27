Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,047. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.40 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. FMR LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 240,570 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 152,751 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 86,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

