Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $708.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will report sales of $708.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $693.40 million to $733.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA posted sales of $713.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.65.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 1,544,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

