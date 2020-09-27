Analysts Set Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) PT at $16.64

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

CC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.46. Chemours has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,147,000 after buying an additional 277,042 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Chemours by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,112,000 after buying an additional 739,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chemours by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,608,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

