Analysts Set Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Target Price at $42.62

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 112,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 857,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,195. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

