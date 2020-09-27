Analysts Set Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Price Target at $5.67

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,776,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 2,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 129,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

