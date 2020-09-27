Analysts Set Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT at $15.00

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $84,120.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,380. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 866,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.