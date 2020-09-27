Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $63.43

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.43.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 69.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after purchasing an additional 997,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

LIVN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

