Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $63.43

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.43.
LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in LivaNova by 69.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after purchasing an additional 997,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
