Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $19.33

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms have commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.