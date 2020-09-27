Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) PT at $76.00

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 377,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,941. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,541,000 after buying an additional 57,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

