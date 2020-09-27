Analysts Set Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) PT at $72.89

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Spire by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 77.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. 194,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

