Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $43.43

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.43.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after acquiring an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,724,000 after acquiring an additional 217,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 5,927,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

