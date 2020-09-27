Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Target Price at $158.22

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.11.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average of $133.23. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.