Analyzing Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) & Drive Shack (OTCMKTS:DS)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Drive Shack’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 127.27 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.29 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.42

Baristas Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Drive Shack.

Risk & Volatility

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.3, suggesting that its share price is 530% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drive Shack has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Baristas Coffee and Drive Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00

Drive Shack has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.13%. Given Drive Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee -1,529.58% N/A -44.98% Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Drive Shack beats Baristas Coffee on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

