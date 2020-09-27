Analyzing Corvus Gold (KOR) & Its Competitors

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 62 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Corvus Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Corvus Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corvus Gold
|N/A
|-$12.10 million
|-27.80
|Corvus Gold Competitors
|$1.44 billion
|$124.78 million
|16.45
Profitability
This table compares Corvus Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corvus Gold
|N/A
|-77.25%
|-73.70%
|Corvus Gold Competitors
|-12.26%
|-8.51%
|-0.13%
Risk & Volatility
Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corvus Gold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Corvus Gold Competitors
|727
|2792
|2578
|92
|2.33
As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Corvus Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Corvus Gold peers beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
