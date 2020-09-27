Analyzing Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and China Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:CGYV)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and China Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -156.16% -275.25% -62.20% China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ekso Bionics and China Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 123.25%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and China Energy Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.57 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.26 China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats China Energy Recovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

China Energy Recovery Company Profile

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

