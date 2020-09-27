ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. ANCHIANO THERAP/S reported earnings of ($2.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 364,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 4.91% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANCN stock remained flat at $$1.01 on Tuesday. 25,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.01.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

