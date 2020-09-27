Andrew O. Smith Buys 2,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,404 shares in the company, valued at $491,268.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMT stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Core Molding Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Core Molding Technologies worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

