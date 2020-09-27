Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

