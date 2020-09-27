Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (ANH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 29th

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has decreased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:ANH opened at $1.70 on Friday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 91.21, a quick ratio of 91.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

