Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Upgraded to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Aozora Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

AOZOY stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37. Aozora Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group.

