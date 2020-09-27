Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.66.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.99 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 154.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apache will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

