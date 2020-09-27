Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to announce $213.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $229.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year sales of $863.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.93 million to $881.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $863.40 million, with estimates ranging from $818.52 million to $888.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

AIV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 737,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,871. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.