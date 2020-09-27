APN Convenience Retail REIT (AQR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on November 6th

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.20 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.32.

Get APN Convenience Retail REIT alerts:

About APN Convenience Retail REIT

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for APN Convenience Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Convenience Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.