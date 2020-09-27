APN Industria REIT (ADI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on November 6th

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About APN Industria REIT

APN Industria REIT (‘Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $692 million portfolio of 24 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

