Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a payout ratio of 114.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

ARI stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a current ratio of 48.51. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

