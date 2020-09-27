AppCoins 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $118,567.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $118,567.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00242646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.01576674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00197020 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

