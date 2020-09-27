Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQMS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of AQMS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 175,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,108. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $195,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,500 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

