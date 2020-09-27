ARbit (ARB) Achieves Market Cap of $6,978.18

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One ARbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARbit has a market capitalization of $6,978.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARbit has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (CRYPTO:ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

ARbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

