ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.90.

ArcBest stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $766.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after buying an additional 273,374 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ArcBest by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

