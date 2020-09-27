Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $39.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. 1,647,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.