Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 177,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

