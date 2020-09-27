Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Analysts predict that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce $1.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,766.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $5.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $8.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.81 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUV shares. Aegis increased their price objective on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

In other news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 563,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

