Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post sales of $3.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $7.09 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $3.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $20.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $211.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.29 million to $620.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 420,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,772. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

