Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ardagh Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.33%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ardagh Group by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,774 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

