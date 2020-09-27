Arena REIT No 1 (ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on November 5th

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.42.

In related news, insider Robert de Vos bought 13,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$30,005.78 ($21,432.70).

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

