Arena REIT No 1 (ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on November 5th

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.42.

In related news, insider Robert de Vos bought 13,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$30,005.78 ($21,432.70).

Arena REIT No 1 Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

