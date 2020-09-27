Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $345.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.97 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

In other news, Director Robert L. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 512.8% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ares Capital by 1,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 1,520,623 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $13,064,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,251,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 790,064 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 1,589,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.