Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 15th

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 388.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.3%.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

