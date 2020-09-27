Argentum (ARG) Market Capitalization Tops $2,062.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

