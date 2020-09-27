Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

Shares of AT1 opened at €4.12 ($4.84) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.85 and its 200-day moving average is €5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

