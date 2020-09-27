Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AANNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of AANNF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

