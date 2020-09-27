Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.14.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.32. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

